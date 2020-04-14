LOS ANGELES, USA – Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died in a car crash in Alabama on Sunday at the age of 36, police said Monday, April 13.

An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency spokesman said that Jackson was driving south of Montgomery, Alabama, shortly before 9pm Sunday, April 12 (0300 GMT Monday) when his Chevrolet Camaro left the road and hit a tree.

Jackson was pronounced dead of his injuries at a local hospital.

"TJack... you will be missed. Praying for your family...Love you man," Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wrote on Twitter.

Jackson started 14 games for the Seahawks in 2011 and won a Super Bowl ring as Wilson's back up. The Montgomery native won another Super Bowl ring as Wilson's backup in 2014.

"Tarvaris Jackson was a beloved teammate, competitor, and Seahawk," Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. "He will be deeply missed. So heartbroken by the news of his passing and sending our condolences to his family and friends."

In parts of 9 NFL seasons Jackson also played for the Minnesota Vikings.

"Most of all, he was a great young man – great person," said former Vikings coach Brad Childress, who drafted Jackson out of Alabama State University with the last pick of the 2nd round in 2006.

"I think to be able to spend 10 years in the National Football League when the average is whatever it is kind of speaks to him being a great teammate, a good player. It's just a reminder that we're not here for long."

Jackson was released by the Seahawks in 2016 and in recent years pursued a career in coaching.

In 2019, he joined Tennessee State University as quarterbacks coach.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Jackson family in this time of bereavement," said TSU head coach Rod Reed. "We are devastated. He was an awesome young man and he will be missed by our players, our staff and the TSU family." – Rappler.com