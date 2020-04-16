MANILA, Philippines – As action got paused inside the ring, ONE Championship joins the battle against the coronavirus pandemic as it teams up with advocacy organization Global Citizen.

Asia's largest martial arts promotion is set to stream the landmark event of a series called ONE World: Together At Home on Sunday, April 19 in ONE Championship Facebook page and ONE Super App at 2 am, Manila time. It will feature a digital concert and other online content.

Martial arts icons such as Filipino champion Brandon Vera, veteran fighters Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez, ONE titlists Angela Lee, Xiong Jing Nan, Aung La N Sang, Stamp Fairtex and ONE Championship vice president Miesha Tate will participate in the fundraiser event as they feature their home workouts and answer questions in a Q&A session.

Among the artists who will perform in the event are Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Usher, Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David and Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, and Stevie Wonder.

It will be hosted by late night show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

The concert will be broadcasted globally though different platforms while all the proceeds will go to WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund that supports health workers in their battle against the pandemic.

So far, Together At Home series already collected more than $35 million.

Aside from broadcasting the event, ONE Championship will also donate 10% of all proceeds from its merchandise store, ONE.SHOP to WHO.

Replay of the concert will be available on ONE Championship's Facebook and YouTube accounts and in ONE Super App over a 24-hour period. – Rappler.com