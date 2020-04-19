

MANILA, Philippines – Whether you get stuck in traffic or you're bored at home, podcasts have brought the radio industry to a new level. From in-depth stories to entertaining conversations, podcasts keep us hooked.

Sports may be visual with stunning plays and jaw-dropping highlights, but there are a lot of stories that are unearthed over podcast interviews and through audio documentaries.

Our local reporters and broadcasters covering the beat have a few recommendations that will get you to subscribe to these sports podcasts:

Carlo Pamintuan – ESPN 5

1. Jump Thru Hoops

It’s no secret that Aaron Atayde can carry any conversation about sports. The anchor of Sports Center Philippines has welcomed an impressive list of guests for hour-long episodes that are perfect for the EDSA drives we all, somehow, miss these days. His Kobe Bryant tribute episodes with Jimmy Alapag and Jinno Rufino are can’t-miss.

2. Go Hard Girls

For women’s sports to get the attention that it deserves, we need to hear female athletes, and it would also be great to hear them through the female perspective. Ceej Tantengco has been so passionate about promoting gender equality in sports, and her podcast Go Hard Girls is an important part of this.

The Philippines is blessed with amazing sportswomen, and they certainly deserve to have a stage in this podcast.

3. Call to Arms

A smart and eloquent host welcoming big-name guests for informative and entertaining conversations. Nikko Ramos’ Call to Arms is the youngest among these podcasts, but it’s obvious that he’s built for the medium.

Nikko is a gifted storyteller who has the ability to squeeze out juicy information from his guests. His interviews with Mico Halili and coach Tab Baldwin were great, but his chemistry with Bea Fabregas was simply on another level, so you could say starting a podcast was the second best decision he’s made during the lockdown period.

Chuck Araneta – ESPN 5

1. Call to Arms

Although it's the newest sports podcast on my list, it feels like it's been around forever because of just how comfortable host Nikko Ramos is talking to guests, and just how insightful he is, particularly with his opening monologue.

2. Off The Record

Migs Bustos has a ton of experience in the sports world, and it shows in his ability to discuss sports with a wide range of athletes and personalities. He also recently talked to Jalen Green, just hours before announcing that he was going to forego the NCAA to join the NBA G-League. Huge scoop.

3. 2OT

My good friend Carlo Pamintuan and one of my sportscasting heroes Magoo Marjon have been killing it as of late, delivering daily interviews with basketball athletes broadcasters and personalities. It's been awesome to see them give so many people a platform to tell their stories. They're definitely doing incredible work now.

Camille Naredo – ABS-CBN

1. Sports? with Katie Nolan



Funny, insightful, and only really tangentially related to sports (which makes it the best kind of sports podcast, honestly). This podcast makes you feel as though you're listening to friends having drinks at a bar, more than anything.



Must listen:





2. Laughter Permitted with Julie Foudy



I feel like Julie Foudy flexes right before she announces her guests. They're always trailblazing women who we need to listen to, especially in these times. Foudy gives them as much time as they need to share their stories – something they rarely ever get.



Must listen:

3. The Lowe Post



This is a cop-out answer, I think, because everyone who loves sports – basketball in particular – should be listening to Zach Lowe. Lowe does everything from insider info to trade breakdowns to in-depth interviews, and they're all must-listens.



The MOST must-listen:



Nikko Ramos – SLAM Philippines

1. SLAM PH IG Live

Not a podcast per se, but you never know which athlete is going to jump on and answer questions we would never ask at a press con. Something about IG Live just makes guys more open to sharing.

2. From The Stands

Polo, Chuck, and Carlo are no longer just your average fanboys. They’ve really become figures in the local basketball scene. But their pod has always been honest, and remains a true voice for the fan!

3. Call To Arms

No good reason outside of pure, selfish bias.

Ceej Tantengco – Go Hard Girls host

1. 30 for 30 Podcasts

ESPN's audio documentaries were a huge inspiration when I was writing Go Hard Girls – rather than a talk format. Their episodes are storytelling gems that weave together bits from interviews, music, and sound effects to put you in the middle of the action.

Favorite episodes for me are "No Rules: The Birth of UFC," and "A Queen of Sorts" – about how notorious gambler Kelly Sun took 20 million dollars from a casino.

2. ESPN Daily

To wrap my preferences in a sports metaphor, I look for insight efficiency: How much new information can a podcast give me in a set amount of time? Mina Kimes delivers, taking on meaty topics like the investigative "Was the Battle of the Sexes a Racket?" and "Inside the US Soccer Equal Pay Fight."

3. Burn It All Down

This is where I learned that the combined salaries of the top 4 US WNCAA Division 1 basketball head coaches is less than what a single coach in the NCAA makes. Billed as "the feminist sports podcast you need," the all-female panel goes beyond the general call of "girl power" and gets into the nitty-gritty of the WNBA CBA, trans rights, gendered media portrayals and more. The panel format works because they're discussing tricky topics, and the diverse cast brings a spectrum of opinions – the hosts don't always agree, and you can form your own opinion. If this is your first initiation to gender in sports, listen to their discussion on Steph Curry and how to be a male ally. Paolo del Rosario – ONE Sports

1. The Lowe Post

The Lowe Post is one of my favorite NBA podcasts simply because Zach Lowe, the host, approaches the game with both a sense of joy and professionalism that I believe should be emulated amongst sports journalists. Lowe has fun with his interviews, has great guests, and typically has meaty fun takes.

2. Dunc'd On

The hosts Nate Duncan and Danny Leroux have created the ultimate NBA pod for nerds. If you’re a fan of analytics, contract details, deep dives into management decisions, and all of the nerdy basketball stuff that goes beyond what you see on the court, then this is the pod for you.

3. Call To Arms

Disclaimer: Nikko Ramos used to be my boss when I wrote for SLAM Philippines, but that does not mean this recommendation is a biased choice. Nikko’s podcast, though still in its infancy, has candid interviews with heavy hitters such as Tito Mico Halili and coach Tab Baldwin. Call to Arms is definitely one to watch out for in the Philippine podcast scene.

BONUS: 2OT

Bee Go asked me only to include three podcasts, but I have to shout out to the 2OT web show of Carlo Pamintuan and Magno Marjon. These guys broke the RDO (Ranidel del Ocampo) retirement news, got an update on the Kraken’s injury recovery, and has been a constant source of good vibes from the PH basketball scene. Look them up!

And as a sports reporter myself, I'll go ahead and give you a glimpse of what's in my playlist too:

1. The Jump

Hosted by ESPN reporter and TV host Rachel Nichols, it's so refreshing to finally hear NBA news in a woman's voice. I don't know if that's how my brain is wired, but she discusses games and league issues with such a great flow that gets me convinced.

2. Go Hard Girls

One of the first sports documentary-style podcasts I've listened to. Ceej tells the stories of Filipina athletes that I cover in my beat in a well-produced pod, which is the exposure that they totally deserve!

My personal favorite would be Episode 4, which features women's world boxing champion Nesthy Petecio's battle with depression before she attained glory.

3. Burn It All Down

I'm not kidding when I say if my brain is wired to listen to female voices (I mean all my bosses are awesome women!).

Burn It All Down, hosted by Lindsay Gibbs, tackles issues on women across the globe as she talks to various athletes, sports personalities and experts that paint the whole picture on the situation of female athletes.

And of course, these issues deserved to be burned. – Rappler.com