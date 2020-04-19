MANILA, Philippines – Kids and adults hoping to learn the fundamentals of basketball, volleyball, taekwondo, and gymnastics can do so at home with MILO Philippines providing free online sports clinics.

For 4 weeks from April 20 to May 15, MILO will upload videos of the sports clinics on its social media accounts as part of its initiative to ensure that children remain active and healthy while staying indoors.

BEST Center, whose notable graduates include Kiefer Ravena and Gomez de Liaño brothers Juan and Javi, will facilitate the basketball and volleyball sessions.

Club Gymnastica, which gave world champion gymnast Caloy Yulo a headstart in the sport, and the Philippine Taekwondo Association will lead the clinics on gymnastics and taekwondo, respectively.

E-badges of participation will be awarded by MILO for those who will complete the training.

"We are doing this to inspire kids to never give up on their dreams of becoming tomorrow's champions," said MILO Philippines sports executive Luigi Pumaren. – Rappler.com