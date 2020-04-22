MANILA, Philippines – Being a K-pop star can at times be stressful and taxing no thanks to a jampacked schedule that includes training, promotions, video and photo shoots, and concerts.

To relax and unwind, some resort to playing video games.

Here are idols who deep dive into the gaming world during their free time:

Jihyo of TWICE

When not recording songs, practicing dance routines, or performing in sold-out concerts, Jihyo spends her leisure time playing League of Legends.

As she deals with scrutiny as a member of one of the most famous girl groups in the world, Jihyo said in an interview with Allure that she feels "the truest to myself" when playing video games.

Other TWICE members are also gamers, most notably Mina, who is fond of Minecraft, as shown in her 20-minute ASMR video posted on their official Youtube account.

BTS

Members of arguably the most popular K-pop group in the world are huge fans of video gaming.

In an interview with Yahoo Esports, Jin said he plays League of Legends, where he uses the champion with the same name as him, while RM and J-Hope prefer Starcraft.

BTS' maknae (youngest member) Jungkook and lead dancer V, on the other hand, have been addicted to Overwatch.

Baekhyun of EXO

The main vocalist of the South Korean-Chinese boy group is not just known for his on-stage talent but also his skills in video games.

Baekhyun passes time by playing League of Legends and even goes up against SM Entertainment stablemate Heechul of Super Junior, who is known for achieving the Diamond rank in the game.

LE of EXID

The Diablo series has gained a huge following over the years and EXID main rapper LE is one of the fans of the game.

LE has been caught by other members playing Diablo 3 and they have uploaded videos of her candid reactions on Instagram.

Jae of Day6

League of Legends is also the choice of game for Day6 lead guitarist Jae.

Jae uploaded a vlog on his Youtube account playing the online mutiplayer game against bandmate Dowoon.

He also plays Fortnite.

Hwasa of Mamamoo

While other K-pop stars play modern games, Mamamoo lead vocalist and lead rapper Hwasa likes to keep it retro.

In an episode of Korean show Home Alone, it was revealed that Hwasa has an arcade machine where she needs to insert coins to play various games.

Earlier this year, Hwasa collaborated with Electronic Arts to endorse life simulation game The Sims 4. – Rappler.com