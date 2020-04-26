MANILA, Philippines – Make it back-to-back for Paulo Bersamina.

The country’s highest-rated International Master and fifth overall topped the 6th leg of the Philippine Bullet Chess Championship on Saturday, April 25, to duplicate his triumph in the 5th edition and become the first two-leg winner of the online series organized by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines.

Unlike his runaway victory on April 18, however, Bersamina had to go through the wringer this time, finishing tied with Fide Master Arden Reyes after 11 rounds and prevailing via tiebreak.

Bersamina, a member of Team Philippines to the postponed 44th Chess Olympiad set in August in Moscow, Russia, beat Reyes in their encounter to pocket the P3,000 top purse.

In the last round, Bersamina and Reyes hurdled their last matches against former leg winners IM Joel Pimentel and Grandmaster Rogelio Barcenilla, respectively.

Thriving with black in a Queen’s Pawn Opening, Bersamina forced third-leg ruler Pimentel to yield queen and surrender while Reyes checkmated the United States-based Barcenilla, the first-leg champion, in an Indian Game.

Asian Para Games four-gold medalist FM Sander Severino, overall champion in the inaugural Cesar Orbe Memorial Chess 90 Series, wound up 3rd following a final round draw with GM Darwin Laylo.

Completing the top 10 are Michaeljako Concio (4th), Karl Ochoa (5th), Barcenilla (6th), Asuela Allan (7th), IM Daniel Quizon (8th), FM Deniel Causo (9th) and IM Jan Emmanuel Garcia (10th).

Laylo, also Olympiad-bound, settled for 11th place while GM Rogelio “Joey” Antonio groped for form and landed 20th among 210 participants.

The P200,000 tournament supported by the Philippine Sports Commission will hold its 7th leg on Saturday, May 2. – Rappler.com