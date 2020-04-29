MANILA, Philippines – World jiu-jitsu champion Meggie Ochoa has kept herself busy amid the coronavirus lockdown by focusing on her mission to fight against sex abuse. (WATCH: This champ uses jiu-jitsu to help victims of child sex abuse)

Ochoa, who nabbed her first 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold last December, is spearheading the campaign project SAFE, which raises funds for families and children who are vulnerable to online sexual exploitation.

Rappler catches up with the elite Filipino athlete as she's also organizing a full-day workout fundraiser for her cause on Saturday, May 2. – Rappler.com