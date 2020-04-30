MANILA, Philippines – Sports which can conform to physical distancing protocols will soon be allowed in some areas no longer under the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año bared this development in an interview with DZMM on Thursday, April 30.

“Yung mga sports na merong physical distancing naoobserve siya, sa susunod na paguusapan namin ‘yan naman tatalakayin namin na pagdating ng GCQ (general community quarantine) may i-a-allow na tayong sports,” Año replied when asked about allowing physical activities such as tennis, badminton, and exercise.

(Sports that can observe physical distancing, that’s what we’ll discuss next when we’re under the general community quarantine. We may allow some sports.)

Apart from tennis and badminton, other sports events where social distancing is applicable include bowling, golf, shooting, weightlifting, cycling, and archery.

According to Año, people need exercise to stay healthy and build up their resistance against COVID-19.

“Siyempre kasama naman yan sa advisory ng Department of Health na exercise para makatulong sa pag-iwas na madapuan ng COVID-19,” he said.

(Of course, it’s part of the Department of Health’s advisory that exercise can help people avoid contracting COVID-19.)

With the Luzon lockdown in effect since March 16, many people in Metro Manila have reportedly gained weight due to less physical activity and poor eating habits, compromising their health.

Based on Año’s statement, combat sports like boxing, karate, taekwondo, judo, and other disciplines which require close body contact like basketball, volleyball, and baseball will still be disallowed.

Under a government circular, gyms, fitness studios, and sports facilities are barred from operating during the lockdown, which will last until May 15.

Also prohibited under ECQ and GCQ are sports-related, crowd-drawing events such as training, games, and tournaments. (READ: PSC: No coronavirus vaccine, no PH sports events)

Mind games like chess, which can readily be played with physical distancing, are thriving since they can be played online. – Rappler.com