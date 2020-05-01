MANILA, Philippines – Sports stars under the management of Virtual Playground paid tribute to frontliners battling the coronavirus on Labor Day.

PBA legend Jimmy Alapag, PSL star Mika Reyes, UAAP standout Ricci Rivero, and SEA Games gold medalist Pauline Lopez delivered words of encouragement to frontliners in the music video Fly High.

Fly High was composed by Joven Tan and interpreted by former The Voice Kids contestants Yohance Buie and Althea Pinzon, Hans Paronda, and KM Oliveros.

"To all the mighty frontliners, you are the true champions," Alapag said.

"Block negativities, kill the virus," said Reyes.



"We will win this battle. Never say die," former Barangay Ginebra guard Sol Mercado said.



"Stronger we fight, together, we fly high," said Lopez.



Also featured in the music video are PBA players James Yap, Chris Ross, Sean Anthony, and Chris Newsome, ONE Championship titleholder Brandon Vera, and volleybelles Jema Galanza and Kat Tolentino. – Rappler.com