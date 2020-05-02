MANILA, Philippines – K-pop stars impress their fans not only with their spot-on dancing and sensational singing but also with their fit bodies.

Here are some workouts that idols do to stay in shape:

Momo of TWICE

The Japanese is not just known for being one of the best dancers among K-pop idols, she is also popular for her toned abs.

Momo recommends doing 50 plank hip dips 3 times a day with sit-ups on the side.

Although Momo loves eating – with her motto being "If I work hard, I can eat delicious things" – she compensates for her huge appetite by remaining fit.

Jungkook of BTS

For the most in-demand boy group in the world, BTS always needs to be in top shape to fulfill all of its commitments.

Jungkook, for example, follows a rigorous exercise routine.

The maknae of the seven-member act does squats, push-ups, jump squats, pike push-ups, planks, mountain climbers, burpees, crunches, leg raises, and Superman exercises in his workout.

Girls' Generation

From Taeyeon to Tiffany to Seohyun, Girls' Generation is considered body goals.

Members of SNSD were known for having slim legs, which is largely thanks to their 5:3:2 exercise that is said to result in the "golden ratio" of thigh, calf, and shin.

The 5:3:2 leg workout includes jumping jacks, high knees, and leg kicks.

SEVENTEEN

Working out can be challenging, so doing it with a partner might make the task a little less burdensome.

Just look at SEVENTEEN members DK and Seungkwan, who bond through exercising at their own dorm.

The two vocalists do planks, side planks, mountain climbers, burpees, push-ups, crunches, and jogging. – Rappler.com