MANILA, Philippines – Maxine Esteban proves she's an MVP both on and off the mat as she makes the most out of her time despite the Metro Manila community quarantine.

The 2019 Southeast Asian Games fencing bronze medalist continues to train, but also impressively finished 9 Ivy league courses online to complement her BS Management Engineering course in Ateneo.

While continuing her studies and training, the UAAP Season 81 Rookie of the Year and MVP also started a fundraising drive for the frontliners with her sisters called A Small Thing Goes A Long Way.

To raise more funds, Esteban also put up 10 of her personal artwork up for auction (samples below). Proceeds will go to medical frontliners and vulnerable communities in San Juan and Pasig.

Rappler catches up with Esteban on how she juggles her busy schedule while staying committed to her sport.

