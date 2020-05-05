MANILA, Philippines – The action is about to return inside the octagon.

UFC 249 will feature the clash between Tony "El Cucuy" Ferguson (26-3) and Justin "The Highlight" Gaethje (21-2) for the UFC interim lightweight title on Sunday, May 10, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ferguson, the No. 1 contender for the lightweight crown, has won 12 straight bouts – including matchups against Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis, and Kevin Lee.

Meanwhile, Gaethje, who stepped in for reigning champion Khabib "The Eagle" Nurmagomedov, won his last 3 bouts via knockout.

UFC 249 was originally scheduled last April 18 in New York, but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nurmagomedov (28-0) was supposed to defend his title against Ferguson, but had to withdraw due to travel restrictions implemented in Russia.

This is the fifth time that the Nurmagomedov-Ferguson matchup was canceled. Since 2015, all 4 bouts between the two had been canceled due to injury and health issues.

Aside from the lightweight brawl, the returning Dominick "The Dominator" Cruz (22-2) will also challenge defending champion Henry "The Messenger" Cejudo (15-2) for the UFC bantamweight crown.

Cruz, a former world champion, was plagued with injuries and will step on the canvas for the first time since 2016.

Cejudo was originally set to face Brazilian kingpin Jose Aldo in UFC 250. But UFC had to move all its events in the United States due to the pandemic. Aldo, then, had to step back due to complications.

Also included in the stacked fight card are the heavyweight clash between Francis “The Predator" Ngannou (14-3) and Jairzinho "Bigi Boy" Rozenstruil (10-0), the Cerrone-Pettis rematch, and a welterweight bout between Vicente "The Silent Assassin" Luque (17-7-1) and Niko "The Hybrid" Price (14-3). – Rappler.com