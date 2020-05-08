MANILA, Philippines – Powerhouse China and Europe swept their Rounds 5 and 6 matches Thursday, May 7, to keep 1-2 spots in the FIDE Chess.com Online Nations Cup.

Showing why it topped both the Open and Women’s divisions of the 2018 Batumi (Georgia) Chess Olympiad, China bested the United States, 2.5-1.5, then routed the Rest of the World (RoW), 3.5-0.5, to keep clear from Europe, which beat both RoW and Russia by 2.5-1.5.

The Chinese, the highest-rated in the six-team $200,000 tournament, have 11 match points out of a perfect 12 while the star-studded Europeans have 9.

The US, with Philippine-board Wesley So posting his first win after 3 draws, rebounded from its loss to China by edging Viswanathan Anand-led India, 2.5-1.5.

So trounced Baskiran Adhiban on board 3 for the clincher that gave the Americans 7 points.

The games between American Hikaru Nakamura and five-time world champion Anand on board 1 ended peacefully and so did the board 2 tussle between Fabiano Caruana and Santosh Gujrathi Vidit and the board 4 encounter between American Irina Krush and Humpy Koneru.

The Russians were at 5 points while the Indians and the RoW bets hogged the cellar with 2 points each.

In Round 5, Yu Yangi beat the USA’s Leinier Dominguez Perez, who subbed for So on board 3, for China’s marginal point.

Fabiano Caruana foiled Wang Hao on board 2, four-time women’s world champion Hou Yifan downed Krush on board 4. Nakamura and Ding Liren drew on board 1.

Against the RoW, Ding downed Azerbaijani Teimor Radjabov, Wei Yi tripped Iranian sensation Alireza Firouzja, and reigning women world champion Ju Wenjun trounced Ukrainian Mariya Muzychuk. Egyptian Bassem Amin prevented a shutout when he split the point with Yu.

Europe got the full point from Armenian Levon Aronian, who won over Firouzja, and Georgian Nana Dzagnidze, who subdued Dinara Saduakassova un its victory over RoW.

Amin stunned the Netherlands’ Anish Giri to keep RoW’s bid going, but Radjabodiv could only draw with France’s Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

Round 7 pits the US against Russia, India against RoW, and China against Europe. The China-Russia encounter will headline Round 8 also featuring matches between Europe and India and RoW against the US. – Rappler.com