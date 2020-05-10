MANILA, Philippines – Philippine-born Wesley So and Fabiano Caruana delivered as the United States exacted revenge over China, 2.5-1.5, in the 10th round Saturday night, May 9, and forged a title duel with its rival in the FIDE Chess.com Online Nations Cup.

So downed Yu Yangyi on board 3 while Caruana thwarted Wang Hao on board 4 as the US edged Europe via tiebreak in their race for the right to challenge China in Sunday’s finals of the six-team $200,000 tournament.

Irina Krush held reigning women world champion Ju Wenjun to a draw on board 4 as the Americans overcame Hikaru Nakamura’s loss to Ding Liren on board 1.

Though it bested the US, 2.5-1.5, in the ninth round, Europe was held to a 2-2 standoff by cellar-dweller Rest of the World in the 10th and paid the price.

The fourth-ranked US and second seed Europe both wound up with 13 match points after the double round-robin group stage, but the Americans emerged with higher board points, 22-21.5.

It was a big letdown for the Europeans as they also dumped the Americans, 3-1, in Round 4.

The US-Europe tussle saw So draw with the Netherlands’ Anis Giri, and so did Caruana against Armenia’s Levon Aronian, and Nakamura against France’s Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

After drawing his first 3 games, So regained the form that made him the world’s first Fischer Random chess champion and won 3 of his last 5 games.

Living up to its top seeding, China beat the US in Round 5, 2.5-1.5, secured the first finals seat Friday and finished with 17 points following a 2.5-1.5 victory over India in Round 9.

Russia settled for draws with RoW and India, respectively, and placed fourth with 8 points, towing the Indians (5 points) and the RoW bets (4 points).

All the teams are assured of $24,000 each with the US and China set to dispute an additional $24,000 for the champion and $12,000 for the runner-up. – Rappler.com