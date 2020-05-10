MANILA, Philippines – Team Visayas-Mindanao, with Senator Manny Pacquiao in its roster, trounced Luzon-National Capital Region, 190-174, in the first round and 287-244 in the second to sweep the first Helping Hand Executive Online Chess Challenge at Lichess.

Asserting their dominance, Vis-Min bets Jezreel Lopez of Pagadian City, Eduard Sumergido of Isabela, Basilan and Jose Barba Jr topped the cumulative standings in the second round of the event, which raised over P300,000 for less fortunate chess players affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, in the three-day event that started May 5.

Lopez tallied 28 points, Sumergido 24 and Barba 21.

Other major contributors for Vis-Min were Ariel Nino Aton with 18 points; National Master Jonathan Ta with 17 points; and National Chess Federation of the Philippines executive director Atty Cliburn Anthony Orbe with 16 points.

Pampanga’s Mark Anthony Yabut posted 20 points to place 4th and emerge top performer for Luzon-NCR.

Other contributors for Luzon-NCR were Engr. Robert Arellano, (18 points); Dandel Fernandez, 17); and Emmanuel Asi (16).

Leonard Raymond Reyes of Luzon-NCR took first round honors with 20 points in the fundraiser organized by the Philippine Executive Chess Association (PECA) on Tuesday.

Vis-Min’s Rocky Pabalan, Ernie Abanco and Engr Nathan Comella followed Reyes with 16 points each.

Atty Cris Aspiras of Luzon-NCR landed 5th with 14.

Senator Koko Pimentel, initially listed to play for Luzon-NCR, failed to join due to pressing commitments.

According to PECA president Dr Fred Paez the event was a huge success with the chess-playing executives raising over P300,000.

Paez was assisted by project director Lito Dormitorio, Captain Ronaldo Banaag of Cagayan de Oro, Atty.Cris Aspiras of La Union, and International Arbiter James Infiesto of Davao City. – Rappler.com