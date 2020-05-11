MANILA, Philippines – Three players, including the winner of the girls' eliminations in the Asian Junior Championship, were meted a three-month suspension by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines on Monday, May 11.

The ban was handed to Rizalyn Tejada, a member of the UAAP women's champion FEU team, Heather Chelsea Murillo, and Jethro Aquino, after the platform Chess.com found them to have violated the fair play policy during a tournament held Sunday, May 10.

This policy is a generally worded term to say the player received help during a game.

"We have to follow the rules of fair play," FEU coach Jayson Gonzales said.

Tejada, who caused a big stir by trouncing top seed Uumi Fisabililah of Indonesia in the Eastern Asia Junior Championship, won the eliminations with 8.5 out of 9 rounds followed by Regyne Palaming of the FEU girls' team and Woman International Master Kylen Joy Mordido.

No furor was stirred in the boys' division where Eric Labog Jr ruled with 8/9 ahead of International Master John Marvin Miciano (7/9) and teen sensation Daniel Quizon (6.5/9).

The top 16 qualifiers led by Labog and Palaming will see action in the next stage of the eliminations starting Tuesday, May 12, at the Chess.com platform.

Several Filipino chess players have violated the fair play rule not only in Chess.com but also in Lichess since online tournaments began following the imposition of the enhanced community quarantine in March. – Rappler.com