MANILA, Philippines – The lockdown did not stop one lady jin from bringing glory to the country.

Three-time UAAP poomsae champion Jocel Ninobla of University of Santo Tomas bagged a gold in the Under-30 Female Division of the first Online Daedo Open European Poomsae Championships on Sunday, May 10.

Ninobla, who won gold in the women's individual event during her final year in Season 80, garnered scores of 7.53 during her Koryo performance and 7.60 in Pyongwon for a total average score of 7.565.

Raquel Sanchez of Spain and Mahsa Sadeghi of Iran both had identical scores of 7.515 but Sanchez held the tiebreak advantage to claim the 2nd spot.

A total of 111 jins competed in the division.

Last December, Ninobla struck gold in the women's recognized event of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games. She also won silver in the women's recognized team event together with La Salle's Rinna Babanto and fellow Thomasian Aidaine Laxa.

The online tournament is an experimental event organized by the European Taekwondo Union as the sports world virtually remains at a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic. – Rappler.com