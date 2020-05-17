MANILA, Philippines – Weightlifting Olympian Hidilyn Diaz and boxing world champion Nesthy Petecio continue to train amid the lockdown in their respective areas, but they also had to consider maintaining proper nutrition even with sports on hiatus.

According to both Tokyo Olympic hopefuls, they initially struggled with overeating as the quarantine only made them think about food more.

"Talagang pagkain lang iniisip natin lalo na stressed tayo. Nasa 4 corners of our house lang tayo so dapat alam natin ano 'yung tamang pagkain," said Diaz in the Food and Nutrition in a Time of Pandemic webinar hosted by the Philippine Olympic Committee and moderated by former Olympic swimmer Akiko Thomson-Guevarra.

(We only think about food, especially when we're stressed. We're stuck within the 4 corners of our house, so we should also be mindful of the right food to eat.)

"Abs ko nagiging tabs na (My abs are becoming flabs already)," quipped Petecio, who ended up eating whatever she wanted due to her more flexible nutrition plan.



It is important for the women's boxing world champion not to go over 3kg of her fighting weight, but it became a challenge for her to monitor her weight without a weighing scale. (READ: Olympic qualifier heartbreak more painful than breakup, says Petecio)

For Diaz, who has been training in Malaysia, the biggest adjustment was the procurement of specific food during the country's movement control order (MCO) where it became hard to source vegetables and buy goods due to the long queues at the supermarket. (READ: Get Olympics-ready with Hidilyn Diaz's quarantine workout)

Now, Diaz and her team resorted to buying groceries online and following the meal plan of POC consultant for food and nutrition Jeaneth Aro, which helped achieve her required protein intake.

In order to eat healthy during the pandemic, Aro's main tip is to be mindful of shopping for groceries, as this will help reduce cravings of unhealthy food.

"It’s a conscious effort that you want to follow a healthy diet in this pandemic. We need to be healthy so we don't contract the virus. We have to be mindful from purchasing from the grocery store to what you're cooking, " said Aro.

"If it’s out of sight, it’s out of mind."

Right before the lockdown, Diaz was slated to compete in her last Olympic qualifier in Colombia, while Petecio returned from the Asia and Oceania Olympic qualifier in Jordan, where she failed to secure a slot to the quadrennial meet in her first attempt. – Rappler.com