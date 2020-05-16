PARIS, France – The coronavirus shutdown of top-level tennis was extended on Friday, May 15, when the ATP canceled 8 tournaments and the WTA eliminated 4.

Wimbledon, which was due to end on July 12, had already been scratched as had the Olympics where the tennis was due to run from July 25 to August 2.

The ATP, which runs the men's tour, will no longer host an event until the first week of August in Washington.

They have canceled July tournaments in Bastad, Hamburg and Newport, Rhode Island, as well as Los Cabos in Mexico, Gstaad, Umag, Atlanta and Kitzbuehel in Austria.

"The extended suspension also applies to the ATP Challenger Tour and to men's events on the ITF World Tennis Tour," said the ATP on its website.

A WTA spokesperson said that its events in Bastad, Lausanne, Bucharest and Jurmala in Latvia "will not be held, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic".

However, WTA tournaments in Palermo, from July 20-26, and in Karlsruhe, Germany, July 28 to August 2, are still on, for now.

"A decision regarding the dates in which Karlsruhe and Palermo may be played along with further updates to the WTA calendar will be made in June," said the WTA statement.

The ATP also said it would make a decision on further cancellations next month.

"Tournaments taking place from August 1, 2020 onwards are still planning to proceed," said its statement.

"A further update on the ATP Tour calendar is expected in mid-June."

The fate of the US Open in New York is also expected to be decided in mid-June.

"Just like tennis fans, players and tournament hosts all over the world, we share in the disappointment the Tour continues to be affected in this way," said Andrea Gaudenzi, the ATP Chairman.

"We continue to assess all of our options in an effort to resume the Tour as soon as it is safe to do so, including the feasibility of rescheduling events later in the season."

The WTA spokesperson echoed the sentiment.

"We regret this is the case but will continue to be guided by medical experts for when it is safe and possible to return to WTA competition. We continue to monitor the situation closely and are hopeful to be back on the court as soon as possible." – Rappler.com