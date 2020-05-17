LIST: Where to buy gym equipment for your home
MANILA, Philippines – With gyms and fitness studios still closed even when Metro Manila moves to a general community quarantine, it might be the perfect time to set up your own home gym.
From basic weights such as dumbbells and kettlebells to the machines that you miss in the gym, these online stores will be able to provide what you need for your workout program.
Train Active
Are you ready to get #Quarantoned? Active offers its own brand of gym equipment that come in individual pieces or even home gym sets.
Check out Active's Instagram account for sample workouts that can be done during quarantine with the equipment from its store. Recently, the brand has been holding weekly free Zoom workouts, as well.
That was a great workout session with Teacher Celine last Monday! We definitely needed that energy to jump-start our week! . Are you ready for more Mindful Mondays? Next week we are going to do Power Yoga led by Dane Go via Zoom! . It's FREE so sign up now!
For those who want to take it up a notch in achieving their health goals, Active also offers a nine-week modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) nutrition and training program for P5,000 which comes with free resistance loop bands and a food conversion matrix.
Decathlon
The neighborhood sporting goods store is open for delivery! Decathlon offers over 5,000 international products across 70 sports that are available for free shipping with orders worth P2,000 and above.
The physical stores in Alabang, Tiendesitas, and Pasig are already open and operational. However, safety measures and physical distancing will be practiced.
Decathlon highly recommends using the Click & Collect option, where the customer orders online and picks up the goods in the physical store.
Decathlon Stores are coming back in the game! Our stores will be open starting tomorrow to serve you! We are so excited to say this again...Kita kits!
Toby's Sports and Chris Sports
The Philippines' long-standing sports stores Toby's Sports and Chris Sports remain accessible to their loyal customers by continuing deliveries during quarantine.
Both stores offer everything you need for an intense workout program to recovery with a wide range of cardio machines, weights, sports nutrition, sports medicine and tools.
Chris Sports, though, will be opening some of their stores during MECQ, while offering delivery to cities outside Metro Manila.
To our valued customers, please be advised that we are reopening our branches at the following retail locations. As we reopen and adapt to the new normal, let us all take precautionary measures such as wearing a mask, observing social distancing, and practicing proper hygiene. We will update you as we get information on our reopening branches.
You asked, we listened. We're now delivering to some areas outside Metro Manila. For these areas during this time, please note that we can only accept orders that include large equipment such as treadmills, bikes, elliptical trainers, and home gyms. We're also accepting online orders for pickup.
Toby's, on the other hand, hinted that they will announce their physical store opening soon.
JeRS AC and Ensayo
Get your gym equipment straight from suppliers as JeRS AC and Ensayo offer more affordable machines that can be delivered right to your doorstep.
We sell different kinds of Home Exercise/ Gym Equipment. Delivery Within 48hrs. we have physical stores @ * Ground 22 45 Winland Tower Tomas Morato Quezon City * 29 BFRV Resort Drive Talon Dos Las Pinas City
Round Step Board -- Versatile equipment, Space-efficient, Durable material! Available NOW per Piece or as a Stackable Set
Playhard Fitness
A purely online store for gym equipment, Playhard Fitness has been supplying to home gyms from the get-go.
Aside from weights, the store also offers sports apparel and Venum boxing equipment. You never know, but maybe it's time to set up a ring at home!
– Rappler.com