MANILA, Philippines – Former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard has reportedly gone missing after going swimming with his son in Venice Beach, California, according to a TMZ report

Gaspard and his son were among a group of swimmers who got caught in a strong sea current on Tuesday, May 19, Manila time, as lifeguards rushed to their rescue.

The TMZ report said the 39-year-old Gaspard told rescuers to save his son first before he disappeared underwater.

"At approximately 3:45 pm, L.A. County Lifeguards did see a black male in his 30s in distress. They went to try to rescue him," Deputy Trina Schrader told Fox News.

"However, he went under before they could rescue him and a search effort was immediately put underway and a search effort has been underway ever since," she added.

Gaspard rose to WWE stardom with JTG (real name Jayson Paul) in the late 2000s as one-half of the Cryme Tyme tag team, a duo who "parodied racial stereotypes," according to WWE.com.

Despite never winning any tag team championships during their 5-year tenure, JTG and Gaspard were popular enough to be included in segments with future WWE Hall of Famers like John Cena and John Bradshaw Layfield.

Gaspard made his final appearance in WWE on May 14, 2010, and has been working on the independent wrestling circuit ever since. – Rappler.com