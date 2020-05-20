MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) is set to provide free bicycles for Filipino athletes under the Olympic program in order for them to travel to training and maintain their fitness.

POC president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino announced on Wednesday, May 20, that he is securing the approval of the board for 100 bicycle units.

"National athletes who do not have a personal mode of transportation will surely benefit from this. Bicycling is not only a healthy way to get from one point to another, it also promotes social distancing, not to mention a means to avoid traffic," said the Tagaytay congressman, who is also president of the national sports association for cycling

Athletes who want to avail of the program just need to apply with the POC, which will allot the bicycles based on those who need them most and on "first-come-first-served" basis.

"We need to be innovative, so the POC is looking for ways to allow our athletes to stay fit and ready for competition once the situation allows it," added Tolentino.

Athletes staying in the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) sports complexes were forced to evacuate due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and are doing individual training sessions.

The government sports agency also canceled all of its scheduled events for the year, including the ASEAN Para Games. – Rappler.com