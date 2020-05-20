MANILA, Philippines – After an extensive search, the body of missing ex-WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard has been found dead on the shores of Venice Beach, California, on Wednesday, May 20.

He was 39.

Following confirmed reports by multiple media outlets, WWE promptly issued a statement confirming Gaspard’s death.

“WWE is saddened to learn that former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has passed away at the age of 39,” the statement read. “WWE extends its condolences to Gaspard’s family, friends and fans.”

Gaspard, who rose to fame in WWE as a part of the Cryme Tyme tag team with JTG (real name Jayson Paul), was last seen on Monday being swept by a strong riptide current along with his son and other swimmers. (READ: 'Save my son first': Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard goes missing at sea)

The former celebrity bodyguard was then hailed as a hero by many fans and fellow wrestling personalities online after it was reported that he told lifeguards to save his son first before going underwater for the last time.

I join fans around the world as we remember Shad Gaspard as a beloved performer and a caring father. In absolutely tragic circumstances, please keep his loved ones in your thoughts. https://t.co/JibfmJJMcC — Triple H (@TripleH) May 20, 2020

Never got the pleasure to know Shad too well personally, but I did have the opportunity to wrestle him countless times. He was beyond motivated and as a giant, took precautions to protect folks in the ring. I’m saddened by his passing, his last moments were as an undeniable hero. pic.twitter.com/D8K5NpDxzb — Cody (@CodyRhodes) May 20, 2020

Shad died a hero, saving his son’s life. As a parent, there are no words to even explain that. He was a really positive & funny guy every time we spoke, just a good dude. Prayers for his family during this horrible time. #RIPShadGaspard pic.twitter.com/qD5GkNUyje — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) May 20, 2020

JTG also posted a heartbreaking photo of his last message with Gaspard shortly after the search for Gaspard was called off.

“Admired by friends and colleagues for his warmth and humor, Gaspard was no stranger to heroic deeds,” WWE’s statement read.

“In 2016, he broke up an armed robbery in Coral Springs, Fla., pinning the suspect to the ground until police arrived.”

Shad saved his son’s life instead of his own and a few years ago he saved innocent people when he stopped robbery at a gas station. This world would be a better place if more people were as selfless as Shad. #RIPShadGaspard pic.twitter.com/KrivXPzqLL — Heel Turn Haden (@_TheSonOfMars_) May 20, 2020

Gaspard is survived by his 10-year-old son and wife Siliana, whom he married in 2009. – Rappler.com