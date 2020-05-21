MANILA, Philippines – As contact sports and summer sports clinics continue to be prohibited during quarantine, Karate Development Arts & Sports (KDA) shifts to holding their classes online. (EXPLAINER: When can sports resume amid coronavirus pandemic?)

Through online classes held in Zoom, kids and adults who want to keep themselves active during quarantine can effectively learn karate techniques from certified senseis in the comforts of their homes.

"Traditionally, instructors frown on students who solely depend on YouTube since these videos may miss key details, pointers, and worse – introduce mistakes for individual students. With the good and bad going around the internet, it would not also sit right with the instructor to entrust his student to study unfiltered references," said KDA chairman and chief instructor David Lay.

Not only is this a good away to keep kids busy while physical classes are suspended until August 24, but it helps everyone achieve balance at home whether you're working, studying or just chilling at home.

"You can’t just work, study and play," said Lay. "With karate, you don’t only work out your cardiovascular health, but you also work your skills with repetitions and intensity."

"You will also get happy hormones. Your body is tired, but your hormones are happy. It gives some psychological benefit for somebody and your day becomes better."



Old students and parents of the kids have provided positive feedback with their progress even with the new format.

KDA offers 4 modules – beginners, novice, intermediate and advanced – which are based on their students' belt level. Each module consists of 12 one-hour sessions, which are held 3 times a week for 4 weeks.

The focus of the sessions will be on kata or form training, kihon or the basics, and kumite or combat techniques that will be taught even without a physical opponent. Belt promotion examinations will also be done online.

Virtual karate does not require a lot of equipment as all you need is a 2 meter x 2 meter space, the Zoom application, Wi-Fi connection and good lighting. Higher-level classes will need a yoga mat for core workouts.

"Karate is highly beneficial because it teaches good values, they have to know how to behave, be disciplined, control themselves, refrain from violent behavior," added the Southeast Asian Games gold medalist in team kata.

To join, contact Karate Development Arts & Sports on its Facebook page. – Rappler.com