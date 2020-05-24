MANILA, Philippines – Three more Filipino chess players saw their accounts in a chess portal closed late Saturday, May 23, but the National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP) reported that chess.com reversed its ban on former Palarong Pambansa champion Eric Labog Jr.

The latest Filipinos to be handed down a ban were former national junior champion Elwin Retanal, Harison Maamo, and Vladimir Gonzales as Lichess ruled the trio benefited from “chess computer assistance” in an online tournament.

The NCFP said the 3 players are banned from all competitions for 3 months, just weeks after chess.com also found Filipinos Rizalyn Tejada, Heather Chelsea Murillo, and Jethro Aquino violating the fair play policy during a tournament.

Labog, whose account was closed by chess.com during the grand finals for the Asian Juniors online championship, filed an appeal on Friday.

"[The] tournament when my account was closed has on a live camera on my face so no way that I can cheat," Labog wrote in his appeal.

NCFP executive director Cliburn Anthony Orbe made the announcement in the federation's Facebook page Sunday afternoon.

“Chess.com has reversed the closure of Eric Labog Jr's accounts!!” wrote Orbe. “With the reversal the ban of Eric Labog by the NCFP is also lifted.”

However, Labog cannot replace 15-year-old Chester Neil Reyes in the Asian Juniors cast as the Philippines submitted the lineup ahead of chess.com's reversal of his ban.

Aside from Reyes, John Marvin Miciano, Daniel Quizon, Kylen Joy Mordido, Jerlyn San Diego and Allaney Jia Doroy will compete in the zonal eliminations of the Asian Juniors.

The top 3 in each category will advance to the Asian Juniors proper. – Rappler.com