MANILA, Philippines – Three more Filipino chess players saw their accounts on Chess.com closed on Saturday, May 23, but the National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP) reported that the chess portal reversed its ban on former Palarong Pambansa champion Eric Labog Jr.

The latest Filipinos to be handed down a ban were former national junior champion Elwin Retanal, Harison Maamo, and Vladimir Gonzales.

Lichess.org also closed the accounts of Retanal, Gonzales, and Maano for "chess computer assistance."

The NCFP said the 3 players are banned from all competitions for 3 months.

Labog, whose account was closed by Chess.com during the grand finals for the Asian Juniors Online Championship, filed an appeal on Friday, May 22.

"Chess.com has reversed the closure of Eric Labog Jr's accounts!" said NCFP executive director Orbe on their Facebook page. "With the reversal, the ban of Eric Labog by the NCFP is also lifted."

However, Labog cannot replace 15-year-old Chester Neil Reyes in the Asian Juniors cast as the Philippines submitted the lineup ahead of the reversal of the ban.

The 6 players qualified for the Asian Juniors – John Marvin Miciano, Daniel Quizon, Reyes, Kylen Joy Mordido, Jerlyn San Diego, and Allaney Jia Doroy – will play in the zonal eliminations.

The top 3 players from each category will advance to the Asian Juniors proper.