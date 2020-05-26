MANILA, Philippines – Amanda ‘The Lioness’ Nunes (19-4) will put her women’s featherweight title on the line against Felicia ‘Feenom’ Spencer (8-1) in UFC 250 on Sunday, June 7.

Nunes, who also holds the title in the women’s bantamweight division, won her last 10 matches, including TKO victories against Ronda Rousey and Holly Holm, and the current UFC women’s flyweight titlist Valentina Shevchenko.

Meanwhile, Spencer, the former Invicta FC featherweight champion, bounced back from a decision loss against Cris Cyborg in 2019, as she took a knockout win against Zarah Fairn dos Santos last February.

Also included in the fight card are matchups between top flyweight prospects Jussier Formiga and Alex Perez; the clash of middleweight fighters Charles Bryd and Maki Pitolo, as well as between Ian Heinisch and Gerald Meerschaert; and the light heavyweight bout between Alonzo Menifield and Devin Clark.

The venue is yet to be determined, but according to reports, UFC is expecting to hold the event in UFC Apex facility at Las Vegas – the same venue for the UFC Fight Night on Sunday, May 31.

The preliminary card of the UFC 250 will start at 7am and the main card is begin at 10am, Manila time.

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns

Former welterweight champion Tyron ‘The Chosen One’ Woodley (19-4-1) will face Gilbert ‘Durinho’ Burns (18-3) in the main event of the Fight Night.

Woodley will try to get back on the win column after losing the welterweight title to Kamaru Usman in 2019 as Burns looks to extend his win streak to six.

Louis Smolka (15-6), the former Pacific Xtreme Combat (PXC) champion, will take the center stage on Sunday with Casey Kenny (9-2-1),while heavyweight division’s No.12 Blagoy Ivanov will face the No.13 Augusto Sakai.

Katlyn Chookagian is also set to face Antonina Shevechenko in women’s flyweight bout.

The preliminary card of the Fight Night will start at 6 am and the main card is slated to be held at 9 am, Manila time. – Rappler.com