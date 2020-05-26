MANILA, Philippines – Is it the end of friendly high fives and team hugs in basketball?

FIBA released official guidelines on Tuesday, May 26, to help member local federations in their plans to restart basketball in their respective countries after a hiatus brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. (EXPLAINER: When can sports resume amid coronavirus pandemic?)

All teams are required to practice physical distancing even on the bench and personal hygiene during training and game days in a post-coronavirus situation.

High fives, handshakes and hugs within the team and with the opposing team – which are considered acts of sportsmanship – will be prohibited.

Fan engagement like photo opportunities and autograph signings will not be accommodated anymore.

Training and competition venues are required to sanitize the whole area and disinfectants will be readily available for use to clean equipment.

FIBA also emphasized that local federations can only relaunch official training and competition based on the decisions of public authorities.

"Thereafter, when public authorities have granted permission for sport activities to begin, more conventional approaches to training and competition may commence – it must be recognized that public authorities will most likely restrict gatherings of large numbers of individuals and therefore spectator attendance may be prohibited as competitions commence," wrote the guidelines.

In the Philippines, basketball and other contact sports may only resume when there is an available vaccine and treatment for coronavirus. (READ: Live sports to resume in MGCQ, but not basketball) – Rappler.com