MANILA, Philippines – Don’t expect Physical Education (PE) to get scrapped just yet even as the country shifts to blended learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman William Ramirez batted to retain PE in the curriculum of the national education system, weeks after a senator cited it as one of two subjects which may be temporarily removed so that educators can focus on “key subjects.”

Ramirez had stressed that PE is a “core subject” in a letter to Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Leonor Briones, who personally assured him that she agrees with his stand and will fight for the retention of PE classes.

“PE is an important part of our children’s education. It is so important that I believe it should become a core subject,” said Ramirez.

“We have chosen to let the tide of negative criticism pass, believing that the comment was done with the best interest of other matters in mind and was not meant to minimize Physical Education,” said Ramirez in his letter to Briones, adding that he is writing the Secretary since “as head of the government’s sports agency, it is incumbent upon me to present our position on the issue.”

The PSC, despite the restrictions imposed during this pandemic, has been sharing information on sports like online workouts by national team members, webinars on online training, sports nutrition and sports psychology, using different online platforms to reach the athletes and the public.

“A healthy mind recognizes the benefits of a sound body. A sound body, supports and makes possible a sound mind. A reciprocal and complementary process that produces a well-rounded, healthy human being,” Ramirez wrote in his position paper.

“There are so many credible studies which gives us a picture of where physical activity stand in the whole scheme of having a healthy citizenry, and yet we are now at the crossroads of choosing whether to heed it or ignore these altogether.” – Rappler.com