MANILA, Philippines – National athletes and coaches will see a 50% reduction in their allowances, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) revealed.

The PSC said the move was done to sustain the granting of allowances until December this year since the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) suffered a financial blow due to the coronavirus crisis.

PSC chairman Butch Ramirez expressed his regret for the cut, which will take effect starting June 1, but assured allowances will be restored to the original rate once the NSDF recovers.

"This is a hard decision to make but one that needed to be done so we can

continue caring for our athletes longer," said Ramirez after their board meeting on Friday, May 29.

On the other hand, national athletes and coaches will get a 20% discount on food, medicine, recreation centers, hotels, lodging establishments, and sports equipment purchases.

The PSC said national team members have already obtained their IDs needed to avail of the discount and are only waiting for their discount booklets.

"We have been looking forward to this and we are thankful that our athletes and coaches will finally enjoy the privilege they deserve," Ramirez said.

The discount, a provision in the Republic Act 10699, will take effect 15 days after publication in the Official Gazette or any two nationally-circulated news paper, the PSC said. – Rappler.com