MANILA, Philippines – Wrestling fans get a chance to relive the biggest Filipino pro wrestling show to date when Philippine Wrestling Revolution presents the PWR Special: Homecoming on-demand for P500 starting Sunday, May 31.

Witness the iconic event that delivered a loaded card, filled with hard-fought championship bouts, technical wrestling action, and unbridled Filipino pride.

The showcase features the industry’s best and brightest Pinoy grapplers – both homegrown and internationally-renowned athletes – clashing for supremacy.

Wrestling fans will be treated to instant classics as PWR Special: Homecoming’s co-main events feature a special singles match with former WWE champion “The Fil-Am Flash” TJP taking on “Mr Philippine Wrestling” Jake de Leon for the PWR title and defending champion Quatro battling his rival Chris Panzer and Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling star Jeff Cobb.

“When PWR started 5 years ago as a passion project, we made a commitment to build the pro wrestling scene in the country and give Filipino wrestling fans something to be proud of,” said PWR president Red Ollero.

“PWR Special: Homecoming is both a culmination of that commitment and a peek into the potential of Philippine pro wrestling.”

“By making Homecoming available on-demand, we hope to share not only to Filipinos who missed the event but also to the rest of the world what Philippine wrestling is all about,” he added.

PWR Special: Homecoming is powered by NetworkRentals, Set & Stage, Immerse, and the Mow’s Group.

For more updates about Philippine Wrestling Revolution and the PWR Special: Homecoming digital release, check PWR on Facebook facebook.com/PHWrestlingRevo and follow @pwrofficial on Twitter and Instagram. – Rappler.com