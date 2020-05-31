MANILA, Philippines – Sunsparks made local esports history as it became the first two-time champions of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) after ruling Season 5.

Reaching the championship round for the second straight season by sweeping the upper bracket, Sunsparks reasserted its mastery over Onic PH in 4 games of their best-of-five affair on Sunday, May 31.

Payback was the theme for Onic PH in the finals rematch after falling short of the grand prize last season, but Sunsparks proved why it is the king of MPL PH with smart plays in the endgame.

Kielvj emerged as the Finals Most Valuable Player as Sunsparks racked up 3 straight wins in all games he used Kimmy.

Onic PH got on the board first with a dominant Game 1 win behind OhMyV33NUS (Cecillion), but Sunsparks turned the tides thanks to Kielvj (Kimmy) masterfully executing as the carry.

Kielvj chalked up a 20 kills and 14 assists in Games 2 and 3 combined and registered 4 kills and 8 assists against 2 deaths in the title-clinching Game 4.

While Kielvj proved to be the biggest thorn on the side of their foes, it was Greed – a member of the Onic PH crew that fell short in Season 4 – who ironically dealt the biggest blow on his former team.

Game 4 was still in the balance with many of the heroes surrounding the lord pit until Greed (Natalia) killed Wise (Hanzo) and singlehandedly destroyed the opponents' base turret to secure the win.

Despite 8 deaths, Greed tallied 7 kills and 5 assists, while Jaypee (Jawhead) put up 3 kills and 8 assists against 2 deaths for Sunsparks.

Killuash (Thamuz) had 4 kills and 3 assists against 5 deaths in the win, while Rafflesia (Khufra) amassed 1 kill and 6 assists against 3 deaths.

"This victory is sweeter because we were able to defend out title," Rafflesia said in Filipino when asked what is the difference between their two championships.

Iy4knu led the way for Onic PH in Game 4 with 8 kills and 4 assists, but his death and absence in the final minute spelled the difference, with Greed freely roaming the map to hunt and kill Wise.

The trend continued for Onic PH, which still has not won a series against Sunsparks.

BREN Esports settled for 3rd place, while Execration salvaged 4th place.

Other teams which participated in the MPL PH playoffs were Blacklist International, SGD Omega, ULVL, and BSB. – Rappler.com