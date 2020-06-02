MANILA, Philippines – WWE unveiled the free version of its digital streaming service WWE Network that would make more than 15,000 action-packed titles available to everyone starting Monday, June 1.

The streaming service will offer a variety of shows, including WWE’s flagship programs Monday Night Raw, Friday Night Smackdown and NXT, and original WWE series Monday Night War, Ride Along and Table for 3.

In addition, the no-cost version of WWE Network will also feature weekly WWE highlights, The Bump, historical WWE pay-per-views and a new show entitled Raw Talk that will stream weekly after Monday Night Raw.

"The launch of WWE Network’s free version is a key component of our company’s digitization strategy and a new way for all fans to be able to experience premium WWE content,” said Jayar Donlan, the WWE executive vice president for advanced media.

"As we continue to reimagine WWE Network’s offering, the free version will serve as an effective way to reach a broader group of consumers and allow them to experience the history and spectacle of WWE," he added.

The WWE Network was first introduced back in 2014. The free version is now available via WWE App on any devices, including TVs, gaming consoles, mobile phones, tablets and computers. – Rappler.com