MANILA, Philippines – Fresh off bagging 3 golds, 4 silvers and 2 bronzes in the country's hosting of the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, members of the Philippine muay thai team never imagined they would become "athlete-preneurs."

Sid Capuchino now sells ready-to-eat food packs in Sta Rosa, Laguna.

Over in Antipolo, Rizal, Fernando Venus mans his own fruit and vegetable stand in a public market, while SEA Games bronze medalist Kim Robert Galon resells softdrinks and ready-to-eat siomai.

The Muaythai Association of the Philippines (MAP) made sure to assist its 21 national athletes and 5 coaches with MAP-angkabuhayn sa Gitna ng COVID-19, a supplemental livelihood project that allows team members to continue providing for their families while sports remains at a standstill.

"In March, when PSC sent the athletes back home, they technically weren’t able to train," said MAP secretary-general Pearl Managuelod.

"The setup was they all lived in the dorm. Housing and food were provided. When they went back home, they had to spend."

Aside from providing the athletes and coaches with P5,000 each at the onset of the lockdown, the national federation rolled out the program using its sponsorship funds to continue giving out P3,000 a month to those who haven't received government support and have a household income of less than P20,000.

With the livelihood project, the muay athletes and coaches can also choose one of 4 types of loan from the federation – home-based business loan, Angat Kapadyak: Cycle for a living, digital earning, and Brains and Brawn: Back to school program.

Those who availed of the business loans will be given resources and proper consultation with some experts in order to help them kickstart the small enterprise.

Freelance director Mike Calaquian also offered to help train the athletes and coaches with basic editing skills that will allow them to do work on their laptops.

The organization will be monitoring the progress of the businesses of their athlete-preneurs, as well as continuing to be on top of their training during community quarantine.

The MAP program rolled out just in time when the Philippine Sports Commission slashed the allowances of national athletes and coaches by 50% due to the 90% fund cut from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) in April. – Rappler.com