MANILA, Philippines – Pitted against superior opponents, International Master Daniel Quizon and Chester Neil Reyes got a reality check on Thursday, June 4.

Though they fared better than their seedings in the Asian Juniors Online Rapid Chess Championship 2020, it became clear there is a wide barrier between them and the top finishers.

Quizon, initially ranked 12th finished 11th with 4.5 points while Reyes, ranked 21st and last, landed 14th with 4 points in the event won by Uzbek Grandmaster Nodirbek Abdusattorov with 7.5 points out of a perfect 9.

Iranian IM Aras Tahbaz placed second with 6.5 points, followed by top seed Uzbek GM Shamsiddin Vokhidov (Elo 2538), Mongolian IM Dambasuren Batsuren, Chinese Peng Xionglian and Iranian GM M. Amin Tabatabaei with 6.0 each.

The 15-year-old Quizon, pride of Dasmariñas, Cavite, won over Australian Hughston Parle, Indian IM Chatterjee Koustav, New Zealander Fide Master Daniel Hanwen Gong and Chinese Peng Hongchi and drew with Indian Garg Aradhya.

Quizon, the Philippines’ top hope, lost 4 matches, 3 dealt by GMs Parham Maghsoodlo of Iran in the first round, Liu Yan of China in the seventh and Abdusattorov in the ninth. Batsuren also downed Quizon in the fourth round.

Magsooddlo led the 5-pointers in the tiebreak to wind up seventh.

Reyes, also 15 years old, looked headed to the cellar but gained ground with victories over Bangladeshi Tahsin Taiwar Zia and Parle in the last two rounds.

If it's any consolation, Quizon and Reyes still have 4 years to hone their skills and fare better in the tournament confined to players below 20 on January 1. – Rappler.com