MANILA, Philippines – All 123 coronavirus patients who were quarantined at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex have been discharged following their recovery, the Philippine Sports Commission (PCS) announced on Tuesday, June 9.

"Malaking pasalamat po natin sa Panginoon dahil wala pong namatay sa ating mga pasyente. Napakagaling po ng ating AFP medical doctors dahil ginawa po nila ang mga nararapat talaga." said PSC security supervisor Angel Dayag.

(Thank God that none of our patients died. Our excellent team of AFP medical doctors did everything right.)

The Ninoy Aquino Stadium immediately started its disinfection protocols and will be undergoing repairs from Monday, June 8 to Friday, June 12. (FAST FACTS: SEA Games 2019 venues convert into quarantine centers)

The sports venue, which hosted the weightlifting events in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, was converted into a coronavirus quarantine facility last April.

Other PSC facilities serving as quarantine facilities still catered to suspected mild and positive coronavirus patients.

The Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila has 67 patients left, according to the Armed Forces health service command.

The Multi-Purpose Arena inside the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City has 34 patients as of Tuesday, according to Philippine National Police health service head Lieutenant Colonel Jay Carpio. – Rappler.com