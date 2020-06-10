WASHINGTON, USA – CrossFit founder and CEO Greg Glassman said on Tuesday, June 9 (Wednesday, June 10, Philippine time) he was stepping down after his response to the anti-racism US protests, prompted by George Floyd's death, caused outrage.

On Saturday Glassman tweeted "It's FLOYD-19" after the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation classified racism and discrimination as a public health issue.

Human rights groups expressed outrage at the tweet, calling it insensitive to current events and the death of Floyd, a black man who died in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"On Saturday I created a rift in the CrossFit community and unintentionally hurt many of its members," Glassman said in a statement.

"I'm stepping down as CEO of CrossFit, Inc., and I have decided to retire... I cannot let my behavior stand in the way of HQ's or affiliates' missions."

According to a recording of a Zoom call obtained by BuzzFeed News, hours before his tweets Glassman told private gym owners: "We're not mourning for George Floyd – I don't think me or any of my staff are."

On Sunday, sports footwear giant Reebok announced it would end its partnership with CrossFit later this year. (READ: Reebok slams CrossFit in outrage over CEO's tweet)

Affiliate CrossFit Magnus also decided to cut ties with the Washington, DC-based organization.

More than 1,000 affiliated gyms have reportedly left the company, according to a CrossFit newsletter.

Dave Castro, director of the CrossFit Games, will replace Glassman as CEO, the company said.

CrossFit has over 13,000 gyms in more than 120 countries, generating some US$4 billion in annual revenues. – Rappler.com