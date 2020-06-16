MANILA, Philippines – A day after struggling in an online tourney, Mark Paragua regained his devastating form and won the foreigners-laden CA's Life Lichess Quarantine Charity Tournament #3 on Monday, June 15.

The New York City-based Filipino Grandmaster scored 88 points to post a runaway victory over Armenian GM Andriasian Zaren (75 points) and International Master Joel Pimentel (73).

It was a strong rebound for Paragua following a 22nd place stint in the 3rd WGM Janelle Mae Frayna Chess Tournament won by 15-year-old Uzbekistan sensation GM Nordirbek Abdusattorov.

The 36-year-old Paragua, the first Filipino to break the 2600 Elo barrier, earlier topped the semifinals and finals of the Philippine Bullet Chess Championship to boost his bid to rejoin Team Philippines. (READ: Paragua rules national bullet chess finals)

Indonesian IM Yoseph Taher placed 4th with 68 points, followed by Colombian IM Esteban Valderrama and GM Paul Velten of France, both with 66, Argentine IM Lucas Liascovich with 65.

Abdusattorov also posted 65 points and settled for 8h place this time.

IM Jan Emmanuel Garcia landed 12th with 57 points, towing Israeli GM Nitzan Steinberg and IM Paulo Bersamina, both with 56 points.

GM Darwin Laylo copped 18th place with 52 points while GM Rogelio "Joey" Antonio wound up with 51 points to place 24th and clinch best senior honors.

WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda emerged top female finisher with 42 points in the event which lured 11 GMs, 12 IMs, and other titled players. – Rappler.com