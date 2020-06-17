MANILA, Philippines – Capcom and other fighting game events banned Ryan ‘Filipino Champ’ Ramirez from competing indefinitely after the former EVO champion tweeted an image with an insensitive caption.

In a statement posted on Wednesday, June 17, the video game company said Ramirez would no longer be invited to its events, including the Capcom Pro Tour and Street Fighter League.

Capcom said the ban on Ramirez, who violated the player code of conduct, covers all tournaments worldwide.

East Coast Throwdown and Combo Breaker also denounced Filipino Champ’s comments and said the decorated player would no longer be welcome in their upcoming events.

From this moment on @fchampryan is no longer welcome to East Coast Throwdown — East Coast Throwdown (@ecthrowdown) June 13, 2020

In solidarity with the team behind ECT, any community member barred from attending East Coast Throwdown will not be welcome at Combo Breaker 2021 or other events I direct. https://t.co/aeeHpMBKGy — Rick (@TheHadou) June 13, 2020

Ramirez received criticisms after posting a photo of a watermelon on Twitter with a caption "check this out" and a hashtag #WatermelonLivesMatter. The tweet got deleted followed by an apology from Ramirez.

Very insensitive tweet by me

I didnt mean any harm from it

but i promise ill be better

sorry to everyone :( — FChampRyan (@fchampryan) June 13, 2020

Aside from his recent controversy, Filipino Champ, infamously known in the fighting game community for his alleged toxic personality, also threw racial slurs and homophobic comments to his competitor Ryota ‘Kazunoko’ Inoue few years ago.

Before banning Ramirez, Capcom also slapped disciplinary actions to two Street Fighter V players, Dalauan ‘LowTierGod’ Sparrow and Christina ‘Ceroblast’ Tran, for the hate comments in their respective streams.

Ramirez won the title in Evolution Championship Series for Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 back in 2012. He later moved to other games such as Street Fighter IV and Street Fighter V. – Rappler.com