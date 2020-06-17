MANILA, Philippines – Young and aspiring athletes who are keen on pursuing a career in sports will now have the optimal place to do so.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law Republic Act 11470, which establishes the National Academy of Sports (NAS) that will cater to promising student-athletes who could one day represent the country.

Here are some fast facts about the NAS:

Breeding ground

The NAS is envisioned to be the breeding ground of the next world-class Filipino athletes.

In order to determine who will be enrolled in the NAS, the board of trustees will be tasked to recruit natural-born Filipino student-athletes showing considerable potential in sports from all over the country.

A full scholarship ride will be given to the qualified student-athletes and they will undergo an enhanced secondary education program that will be integrated with a special curriculum in sports.

Even indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities, and those who come from other marginalized groups will be given a chance to enter the NAS.

In the NAS, student-athletes will train in sports facilities that should be at par with international standards.

The law states that the curriculum should provide student-athletes "holistic quality education to enable them to excel in their respective sports and likewise pursue their chosen profession or career."

In close coordination with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), the board of trustees could hire foreign coaches who will provide new knowledge that will benefit student-athletes and local coaches.

New school

The main campus of the NAS will be established at the New Clark City Sports Complex in Capas, Tarlac.

It is the same place that served as one of the venues for the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, which saw the Philippines capture the overall championship for the first time since the 2005 edition.

Sports facilities, housing, and other amenities, which should be based on current international standards, will be constructed.

Also, school buildings with sufficient number of classrooms and facilities will be built in the complex.

This means qualified student-athletes who are from different parts of the country but want to enroll in the NAS will be able to study and hone their athletic skills without having to worry where they will live.

Down the road, there is a plan to expand with satellite branches and regional campuses of the NAS system.

Decision makers

An executive director will be appointed by the board of trustees to head the NAS and will be responsible for the administration and operation of the campus.

On the other hand, the board of trustees will be composed of the secretary of the Department of Education, who will serve as the chairperson, the chairperson of the PSC as vice chairperson, the executive director of the NAS, the president of the Philippine Olympic Committee, the chairperson of the Commission on Higher Education, and two representatives with expertise in either education or sports – or both – who will be elected by members of the board.

The board of trustees will have the power to formulate the policies and guidelines the NAS system will implement and the criteria for the selection and admission of student-athletes, among others. – Rappler.com