MANILA, Philippines – Even at home, Margielyn Didal and Motic Panugalinog proved they can still pull off jaw-dropping skateboard tricks.

The two Cebuanos bested other skateboarders from the continent as they ruled the women's and men's divisions of the Asian Skateboarding Championships 2020 Online Skate Lockdown Video Competition.

Didal, the reigning Asian Games champion, tallied 8.0 points to edge Japan's Yurin Fujii (7.5) and Thailand's Orapan Tongkong (7.46) in the women's division.

In one of her tricks, Didal jumped off a kitcher counter, caught her board, and landed flawlessly.

Panugalinog, meanwhile, amassed 8.92 points for his dangerous stunts as he cleared a motorcycle and an electric fan.

Congratulations @moticpanugalinog for winning the first ever #ASC2020Lockdown5!!! You deserve it, G! There are simply no words that can describe the skill and creativity you put into that entry! Even the judges, Laurence Keefe, Tommy Zhao and Nino Moscardi had not seen anything like it. Anthony Claravall said "You don't need a deck to do some amazing skateboarding". Head judge Kenny Reed added "This was so fun to watch! Thank you". In case y'all were wondering how this 19-year old from Inayawan, Cebu City Philippines just made himself $250 richer? Swipe left and see for yourselves! Congrats Motic! ASC2020Lockdown5 is presented by @mobgrip, @rictawheels and @kruxtrucks!

Indonesia's Basral Graito and Oman's Firas Al-Hinai shared the No. 2 spot in the men's division with an identical score of 8.34.

Aside from bragging rights, Didal and Panugalinog both won $250. – Rappler.com