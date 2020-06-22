MANILA, Philippines – One of the most revered icons in WWE history has decided to hang up his spurs.

The Undertaker announced his retirement from the WWE in the final episode of his documentary The Last Ride, drawing the curtain on a legendary wrestling career that spanned more than 3 decades.

Mark Calaway in real life, the 55-year-old said he has "no desire to get back in the ring" as preparing for wrestling matches got harder due to old age and injuries.

"It is time this cowboy really rides away," The Undertaker said. "The game has changed. It is time for new guys to come up. The time just seems right."

The Undertaker last saw action in WrestleMania 36 in April as he defeated AJ Styles in a dramatic Boneyard Match.

Initially hesitant to face AJ Styles, The Undertaker eventually agreed to do the match and delivered a performance that earned praise from fans.

#ThankYouTaker #TheLastRide pic.twitter.com/rOP8n9yOo2 — WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2020

"If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there is it," The Undertaker said of his match with AJ Styles.

The Undertaker, though, did not entirely rule out the possibility of coming back to the WWE.

"If [WWE CEO Vince McMahon] was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker, I would have to consider that," he said.

"Never say never. But at this point in my life and my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring." – Rappler.com