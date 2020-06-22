MANILA, Philippines – Nelson Mariano III, who topped the qualifying tournament for the Battle of Grandmasters on Sunday, June 21, was disqualified by chess portal Lichess.org for alleged computer assistance.

The National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP) handed Mariano a three-month ban from NCFP-sanctioned events but said it can remove the ban if he wins his appeal versus Lichess.org.

Mariano, a Fide Master, won the one-day online event to select 9 qualifiers for the BOGM finals.

He finished ahead of Zulfikar Sali, Arden Reyes, veteran Angelo Young, Gio Mejia, Sander Severino, Chito Garma, and Joseph Galindo.

Ninth was Kim Yap followed by Oliver Dimakiling, John Marvin Miciano, and Rolly Parondo.

"The Lichess account of Nelson Mariano III has been tagged for using computer assistance. He has appealed and the NCFP requested a second review of his games," an NCFP statement said.

"Pending his appeal with Lichess.org, we have to impose a ban from NCFP tournaments for 3 months starting today. The ban may be lifted if Lichess reverses its action," the NCFP statement added.

This means Mariano has until Wednesday evening, June 24, to win his appeal before the NCFP draws up the list of players for the BOGM final on June 28.

Mariano said he wrote his appeal to Lichess on Sunday but has yet to receive a reply.

He is the latest Filipino chess player to come under the spotlight for allegedly using computer assistance in online tournaments.

David Elorta, the Philippines' speed chess king, and Rizalyn Tejada, who topped the first stage of eliminations of the Asian Juniors, were meted out the same ban.

But former Palarong Pambansa champ Eric Labog Jr, accused by Chess.com for violating its fair play policy, was able to reverse the decision, thus erasing his three-month ban. – Rappler.com