MANILA, Philippines – Complaints against Adidas continue to pour in as the sportswear brand failed to deliver orders on time amid the coronavirus crisis.

Customers took to Adidas' Facebook page to air their grievances after not receiving their orders months since paying for them, with some already filing a complaint to the Department of Trade and Industry.

Others claimed they have been notified by Adidas that their orders have been delivered, but in reality, their items did not arrive.

Adidas Philippines general manager Anthony Frangos said the imposition of community quarantine on March 17 – days after orders flooded in due to a three-day promotion – hampered their ability to fulfill online deliveries.

"Since clothing and footwear were deemed as non-essential, we were at a complete standstill and had to stop operations entirely for 8 weeks," Frangos said.

"Our consumers are at the heart of everything we do and we are extremely grateful for the support we have continued to receive throughout this process. However, we genuinely regret to have caused disappointment because of the delay in purchase delivery," he added.

Although Adidas was able to resume warehouse operations in May, Frangos said they faced challenges functioning with a skeletal workforce.

"[W]e underestimated the time it would take to recover from the eight-week period of ceased operations as well as the time needed to secure transport services for our own employees and partners to address the backlog of orders, causing the delay in deliveries," Frangos said.

To fulfill delayed deliveries, Frangos said Adidas is reviewing the addition of a new partner carrier and it has added members for its customer support team.

Meanwhile, customers who want to avail a refund can do so.

"If the customer wishes to cancel their order, we will facilitate the cancellation," Frangos said. – Rappler.com