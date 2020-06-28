MANILA, Philippines – Sunsparks issued a resounding sweep against Aether Main to capture the coveted title in the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) Champion Invitational on Sunday, June 28.

Jaypee flaunted his versality for MPL PH Season 4 titlist Sunsparks as he won MVP honors in the last 3 games of the best-of-seven affair despite utilizing 3 different roles against Season 1 champion Aether Main.

Taking the role of an assassin with the hero Lancelot in Game 3, Jaypee wreaked havoc with 10 kills and 7 assists to help Sunsparks quickly finish off Aether Main in just 11 minutes for a commanding 3-0 lead.

Adding insult to injury, all Sunsparks members flashed a thumbs up emoji moments before they destroyed the Aether Main base.

Jaypee continued to show no mercy against Aether Main with the Harith (mage) as he posted 11 kills and 10 assists, contributing more than 80% of Sunsparks' 26 overall kills in the title-clinching Game 4.

Teen prodigy Kielvj backstopped Jaypee in Game 4 with 6 kills, 6 assists, 1 death with the Martis (fighter), while Rafflesia helped Sunsparks secure the crown with 3 kills, 13 assists, and 1 death with Atlas (tank).

Renzio made his presence in the win with 2 kills, 8 assists, and 1 death with Terizla (fighter) as Fuzaken – who is now with Onic PH – relished his reunion with Sunsparks by adding 4 kills, 8 assists, and 3 deaths with Kaja (support).

"Since this is a tournament of champions, we wanted to stay on top," Rafflesia said in Filipino after the sweep.

Although it put up a fight in Games 1 and 2, Aether Main struggled in the remaining two matches as no player achieved a gold medal.

Yuji paced Aether Main with Kimmy (marksman) with 1 kill, 2 assists, and 2 deaths in Game 4, while Pein had 2 kills, 2 assists, and 6 deaths with XBorg (fighter).

Haze, who is now with the SGD Dragons, and Coco and Ribo, who are now with Bren Esports, also saw action for Aether Main.

Other teams who participated in the Champions Invitational were Season 2 and Season 3 titleholders ArkAngel and Cignal Ultra, respectively. – Rappler.com