NEW YORK, USA – A total of 26 National Hockey League (NHL) players have tested positive for COVID-19 since teams began limited small group workouts at team facilities 3 weeks ago, the league announced Monday, June 29.

More than 250 NHL players have reported to club training and practice facilities for optional small group workouts as part of phase two of the NHL's reopening plan, the league said in a statement.

After more than 1,450 tests since the workouts began June 8, a total of 15 players returned positive coronavirus tests and are self-isolating.

The NHL also said it "is aware of 11 additional players who have tested positive for COVID-19 outside of the phase two protocol" in the past three weeks. They are also in isolation following health expert guidelines.

None of the players or teams involved were named.

Training camps will open July 10 for the 24 NHL teams set to resume games when the league and players union agree upon return details, including the length of training camp and when games would resume.

The NHL shut down March 12 due to the deadly virus outbreak.

The league plans to resume the 2019-20 season in two "hub" cities in protected "bubble" environments, one each for 12 Eastern and 12 Western Conference clubs.

The top-four teams in each conference will play games to determine seedings while the remaining 8 will meet in best-of-five play-in contests to meet the top four in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Final candidates to serve as host cities include Las Vegas, Edmonton, Toronto, Los Angeles and Chicago. – Rappler.com