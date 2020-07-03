MANILA, Philippines – Dota 2 commentator Toby ‘TobiWan’ Dawson stepped down from the esports scene on Thursday, July 2, after allegations of sexual assault and harassment surfaced online.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Dawson, one of the most prominent casters in Dota 2, said he will permanently leave the esports broadcast but emphasized that he is “not guilty of any criminal offense.”

“It has been horrifying, watching my personal history being stripped of all context, warped with fiction then presented to the internet as a fact,” said Dawson.

“Those who made serious allegations against me should follow the proper process through the law, and not rely on innuendo or evidence void of scrutiny and both perspectives.

“If my previous actions have offended anyone, I am very sorry for that and it was not my intention [to offend anyone],” he added.

On June 26, a cosplayer named Meruna accused Dawson of sexual harassment, saying that the commentator “could not take no for an answer and initiated sexual activity against her clear and repeated wishes.”

TobiWan did not take No for an answer



Read: https://t.co/BW27U40gJV — Meruna (@Meruna_) June 25, 2020

Aside from Meruna’s story, streamer and YouTuber Ashnichrist also posted a message exchange as evidence of Dawson’s inappropriate behavior while an artist named botjira on Twitter accused the caster of pinning her down in a hotel room.

Proof of inappropriate sexual advances from Toby. Meruna is is no way an isolated case. Believe her. pic.twitter.com/lIlnYctvEF — ashnichrist (@ashnichrist) June 25, 2020

He pinned me down in a hotel room. I almost didn't escape. — (@botjira) June 25, 2020

Following the allegations, talent agency Code Red Esports announced that it will no longer represent Dawson while tournament organizer Beyond the Summit blacklisted the caster from all its events.

Valve also removed TobiWan’s voice lines from the TI10 Battle Pass.

Fellow Dota 2 casters Troels ‘syndereN’ Nielsen and David ‘LD’ Gorman later announced that they will no longer work alongside Dawson.

I will no longer associate myself with Tobi. https://t.co/wXupciEMqx — Troels Nielsen (@syndereNDota) June 25, 2020

Recent allegations of sexual assault and misconduct have come out against Toby. We believe them. We won't be working with him in the future. — LD (@LDeeep) June 25, 2020

Content creator and independent caster Austin ‘Capitalist’ Walsh also expressed his support to TobiWan’s alleged victims and said Dawson “tried to avoid and downplay the consequences of his actions.”

Like my colleagues, I have seen evidence. If I was overzealous in my last two tweets, it was because I learned of many things & was angry. It's clear Toby has tried to avoid & downplay the consequences of his actions. I will not attend any event he is at nor associate with him — Cap (@DotACapitalist) June 26, 2020

Recently, another Dota 2 commentator Paul ‘Redeye’ Chaloner walked away from the esports scene amid allegations of blackmailing and abuse of power.

Caster Grant ‘GranDGranT’ Harris was also dropped by esports organization Evil Geniuses after accusations of sexual harassment came out online. – Rappler.com