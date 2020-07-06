MANILA, Philippines – What they have done in the international arena they hope to replicate at the regional level.

Filipino Grandmasters (GMs) Eugene Torre and Rogelio "Joey" Antonio are among the favorites in the Asian Seniors Online Chess Championship slated July 13 to 21.

The 68-year-old Torre is entered in the 65+ Open division while Antonio, 58, is bracketed in the 50+ Open division of the annual tournament hosted by the Asian Chess Federation on Chess.com.

Showing why he became the first Asian GM in 1974, Torre topped the 2017 Asian Seniors held in New Zealand and the 2018 edition held in Tagaytay City.

Antonio, a 13-time Philippine champion, is best remembered for his second-place effort in the 2017 World Seniors held in Acqui Terme, Italy, where Torre wound up 7th in the 65+ division.

In the 2019 World Seniors staged in Bucharest, Romania, United States-based Filipino International Master Angelo Young finished 8th, while Antonio settled for 29th spot among 138 bets.

Former Olympian Cesar Caturla took the place of Torre and landed 24th among 192 entries in the 65+ division.

Caturla and Garma are also expected to join the event, which will be held online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dubbed the Ironman of online chess, Antonio is gearing up for the rapid (10 minutes + 2 seconds increment) tournament by competing in numerous events which he usually wins.

Torre rarely plays online and is focused on his duties as head coach of Team Philippines and as lecturer and trainer of the National Chess Federation of the Philippines.

Since the Asian Seniors entails no traveling, Torre promised to carry the cudgels for the country again. – Rappler.com