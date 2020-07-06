PARIS, France – The Paris Marathon has been moved further back to November 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced on Monday, July 5.

The race had originally been rescheduled for October 18 from its traditional April date due to the virus outbreak.

Last month, marathons in New York and Berlin set for later in the year were scrapped, while the races in London and Chicago remain on course for October 4 and October 11.

Abrha Milaw of Ethiopia won the men's edition in Paris last year while his compatriot Gelete Burka clinched the women's title. – Rappler.com