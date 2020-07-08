MANILA, Philippines – Bren Esports of the Philippines punched its playoff ticket in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang event of the Razer Southeast Asia Invitational with back-to-back draws on Wednesday, July 8.

Undefeated in its first two assignments, Bren Esports figured in ties with the Yangon Galacticos of Myanmar and Rimo Batara of Indonesia to end the elimination round with 8 points in Group B.

The Philippines and Myanmar both wound up with 8 points as they tangle in a tiebreaker late night to determine which team will advance to the upper bracket finals and face Group A leader Vietnam.

Bren Esports, though, could have easily secured its spot in the upper bracket finals had it not taken Rimo Batara lightly in Game 1 of their two-game series.

Leading by a mile with all of its turrets still standing, Bren Esports found itself at the wrong end of an epic comeback as Rimo Batara overcame a whopping 14-kill deficit to steal the series opener.

But Bren Esports, despite Pheww pulling off an unorthodox pick with Alice, redeemed itself in the second game by finishing off Rimo Batara in just less than 13 minutes behind teen prodigy KarlTzy.

KarlTzy, who used Ling, tallied 8 kills, 12 assists, and 1 death, while FlapTzy recorded 5 kills, 7 assists, and 1 death with Thamuz.

Lusty had 4 kills, 10 assists, and 3 deaths with Atlas, Ribo had 3 kills, 11 assists, and 3 deaths with Valir, while Pheww had 1 kill, 7 assists, and 2 deaths in the win.

The upper bracket finals is slated on Friday, July 10, while the lower bracket finals is scheduled on Saturday, July 11. – Rappler.com